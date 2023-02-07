Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo vows to provide health facilities to people at doorstep

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the incumbent provincial government had placed the health sector at the top of its priorities in order to provide healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the incumbent provincial government had placed the health sector at the top of its priorities in order to provide healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of board of Governors, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology (SMBZAN). During the meeting, the administrative, financial and other related issues of the institution were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Major General Tufail Ahmed, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Imran Gachki, Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary S&GAD Babar Khan, Finance Secretary Kamber Dashti, Law Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar, Head of Cardiology Department Dr Fazlur Rehman and other relevant officials.

The meeting was briefed on the agenda points by the Secretary Health and the Chief Executive Officer of the institution.

In the meeting, a supplementary grant of Rs 911.40 million was approved for the institution for the financial year 2022-23, it was decided to present the Act related to the institution in the Assembly.

The nomenclature of 748 posts proposed for the institution, the reorganization of the Board of Governors, the composition of the Executive Committee, the permission of doctors appointed on contract to practice in-house, other related decisions, including review of transfer posting of doctors and staff nurses on deputation basis and special allowance to specialized cadre doctors were approved by the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the provincial government had placed the health sector at the top of its priorities saying that Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al- Nahyan Institute of Cardiology was a big project, "we have to upgrade other hospitals in the province on the same model." The chief minister directed that those matters related to the institutions which were of urgent and necessary nature should be sent by summary to the Chief Minister Secretariat so that timely action could be taken on them.

Bizenjo said that the government wanted to provide basic medical facilities to the people at their doorstep.