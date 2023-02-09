UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Approves Establishment Of CSA In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves establishment of CSA in Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the establishment of the Civil Services Academy (CSA) in Quetta under management of the Department of Employment and General Administration for capacity building and vital training of provincial civil service officers of BS-17 and above grades

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the establishment of the Civil Services Academy (CSA) in Quetta under management of the Department of Employment and General Administration for capacity building and vital training of provincial civil service officers of BS-17 and above grades.

On the summary sent by the S&GAD department, the appointment of a BS-20 officer as director general, BS-19 chief instructor, and BS-18 directing staff including other necessary administrative staff would be made in the training academy with the approval of the Chief Minister. About Rs 100 million will be released in the financial year 2022-23 for operational expenditure.

It should be noted that 8.21 million rupees will be released to the Department of S&GAD for the repair, decoration and furniture of the academic block and library of Rural Development Academy, Quetta for the establishment of a temporary campus of Balochistan Civil Services Academy Quetta.

With this good initiative of the Balochistan Chief Minister, the efficiency of civil service officers will increase significantly and the officers who are deprived of training will benefit from it.

Civil service officers have praised this important initiative of the Chief Minister and termed it a positive step.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

9 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

7 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

7 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of scholars under 'US-Pakistan Kn ..

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish em ..

Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish embassy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.