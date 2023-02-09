Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves establishment of CSA in Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the establishment of the Civil Services Academy (CSA) in Quetta under management of the Department of Employment and General Administration for capacity building and vital training of provincial civil service officers of BS-17 and above grades

On the summary sent by the S&GAD department, the appointment of a BS-20 officer as director general, BS-19 chief instructor, and BS-18 directing staff including other necessary administrative staff would be made in the training academy with the approval of the Chief Minister. About Rs 100 million will be released in the financial year 2022-23 for operational expenditure.

It should be noted that 8.21 million rupees will be released to the Department of S&GAD for the repair, decoration and furniture of the academic block and library of Rural Development Academy, Quetta for the establishment of a temporary campus of Balochistan Civil Services Academy Quetta.

With this good initiative of the Balochistan Chief Minister, the efficiency of civil service officers will increase significantly and the officers who are deprived of training will benefit from it.

Civil service officers have praised this important initiative of the Chief Minister and termed it a positive step.