UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Expresses Satisfaction On Holding LB Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses satisfaction on holding LB election

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his satisfaction and happiness over the holding of the third phase of local body (LB) elections in the province in a peaceful environment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his satisfaction and happiness over the holding of the third phase of local body (LB) elections in the province in a peaceful environment.

He congratulated the candidates victorious in the local body election, saying that he expect the newly elected leadership would play an effective role in development and solving public problems.

He said that the provincial government would provide full support to local bodies so that public problems could be solved at the grassroots level.

The CM said that the provincial regime was serious in transferring the powers to the lower level, the release of critical funds to the local councils has been ensured adding that Provincial Finance Commission was being established.

There is no doubt that local government institutions have an important role in solving public problems at the grassroots level. These institutions are playing an exemplary role in developed countries, he maintained.

Mr. Bizenjo added that Balochistan was the first province where the stages of municipal elections have been completed successfully saying that the creation of local bodies was a manifestation of the seriousness of the provincial government.

For the first time, the responsibility of maintaining security and peace in the local body elections was carried out by the Balochistan Police, Levies and the administration, he noted.

He said that by the grace of Allah, the election process was completed in a peaceful environment in a good manner, the security agencies of the province and the people deserved congratulations.

He said that he was happy with the success of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidates.

He also hoped that they would use all their abilities for the development and prosperity of the people of their areas in accordance with the party policy and manifesto.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Chief Minister Police Local Body Elections All Government

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to ..

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to be held at World Government S ..

11 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Polan ..

Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Poland Totaled 13% in 2022 - Operat ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2 ..

Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" concludes at Tarbela

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Se ..

Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq S ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

12 minutes ago
 US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of C ..

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of Chinese Balloon Over Country

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.