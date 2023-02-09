UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Approves To Place Issuance Of Health Cards In Next Cabinet Meeting's Agenda

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves to place issuance of health cards in next cabinet meeting's agenda

As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo regarding the provision of health services on Thursday approved the inclusion of placing the issuance of health cards in the next cabinet meeting's agenda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo regarding the provision of health services on Thursday approved the inclusion of placing the issuance of health cards in the next cabinet meeting's agenda.

According to the handout, the purpose of placing the health card issuance in the said agenda is to ensure that the people across the province get its benefits after being ratified by the provincial cabinet.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valua ..

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valuable Intelligence - House Minor ..

4 minutes ago
 Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

4 minutes ago
 Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu ..

Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

4 minutes ago
 Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to ..

Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to improve indicators: Experts

8 minutes ago
 Senate standing committee on National Health Servi ..

Senate standing committee on National Health Services meets

7 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.