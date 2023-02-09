As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo regarding the provision of health services on Thursday approved the inclusion of placing the issuance of health cards in the next cabinet meeting's agenda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo regarding the provision of health services on Thursday approved the inclusion of placing the issuance of health cards in the next cabinet meeting's agenda.

According to the handout, the purpose of placing the health card issuance in the said agenda is to ensure that the people across the province get its benefits after being ratified by the provincial cabinet.