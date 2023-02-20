UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Approves Payment Of Compensation To Lasbela Cylinder Blast Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves payment of compensation to Lasbela cylinder blast victims

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved the payment of compensation amount to the victims of Lasbela cylinder blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved the payment of compensation amount to the victims of Lasbela cylinder blast.

The chief minister gave this approval on the summary sent by the department of interior and tribal affairs of Balochistan.

A total of Rs 1,500,000 will be paid to the heirs of those killed, while, Rs 500,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 200,000 to the minor injured.

It may be recalled that a district compensation committee was formed under the chairmanship of DC Lasbela to pay compensation to the heirs of the victims and the injured.

The Chief Minister approved the payment of compensation on the recommendations of the committee formed in this connection.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Lasbela May

Recent Stories

1 Billion Meals distributes 36.7 million meals in ..

1 Billion Meals distributes 36.7 million meals in Sudan, Jordan, Sahel, and West ..

12 minutes ago
 NA passes Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

NA passes Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

31 minutes ago
 Govt pursuing policy of utilisation of natural res ..

Govt pursuing policy of utilisation of natural resources for economic stability: ..

40 seconds ago
 Necessary to ensure proper off-season management o ..

Necessary to ensure proper off-season management of cotton

43 seconds ago
 Blinken Authorizes $10mln Aid to Support Ukraine's ..

Blinken Authorizes $10mln Aid to Support Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

44 seconds ago
 Hataf Siyal, Ahmed Murtaza, Shaista Jabeen posted ..

Hataf Siyal, Ahmed Murtaza, Shaista Jabeen posted ACs Hyderabad, City, Latifabad ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.