Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves payment of compensation to Lasbela cylinder blast victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved the payment of compensation amount to the victims of Lasbela cylinder blast.

The chief minister gave this approval on the summary sent by the department of interior and tribal affairs of Balochistan.

A total of Rs 1,500,000 will be paid to the heirs of those killed, while, Rs 500,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 200,000 to the minor injured.

It may be recalled that a district compensation committee was formed under the chairmanship of DC Lasbela to pay compensation to the heirs of the victims and the injured.

The Chief Minister approved the payment of compensation on the recommendations of the committee formed in this connection.