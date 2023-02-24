Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses sorrow over death of folk singer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday expressed his grief over the death of popular Folk Singer Wasu.

In his condolence statement, he said that the deceased taught patriotism and bravery in his folk tales and the reason for his fame was to enlighten the younger generation with the true teachings of our forefathers in a unique way.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.