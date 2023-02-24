UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Grieves On Demise Of Syed Akram Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief over the death of the former secretary general of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and ex-senator, Syed Akram Shah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief over the death of the former secretary general of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and ex-senator, Syed Akram Shah.

In his condolence statement issued here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the deceased always strived to serve the people while his service would be remembered in the field of politics of the province.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

