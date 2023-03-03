UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Expresses Sorrow On Death Of 6 Miners In Shahrag Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed grief over the death of six miners and the injuries of at least five of them in Shahrag coal mine accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed grief over the death of six miners and the injuries of at least five of them in Shahrag coal mine accident.

While expressing deep concern over the increasing incidents in the coal mines, the chief minister directed the department of minerals to compile a comprehensive report regarding the causes of accidents and their remedies as well as what safety measures could be taken in the mines.

He had also instructed the minerals department to regulate the mine owners in planning safety measures in their mines, otherwise, action would be taken against them.

The CM said that protecting the health and lives of the miners was the responsibility of their respective owners and they had to fulfil this obligation.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude. The chief minister also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured miners.

