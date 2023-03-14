Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs for implementation price control of items in Ramzan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take measures to ensure implementation of price control of food items in the month of Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take measures to ensure implementation of price control of food items in the month of Ramazan.

Actions should be taken against profiteers and hoarders, security agencies should keep a close watch on anti-social and terrorist elements under a coordinated plan of action, he ordered.

He said this while issuing instructions regarding Ramazan.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure stability in the prices of food items in the month of Ramadan.

He directed that Susta bazaar should be set up at district level with the cooperation of the Food Department, Utility Stores Corporation and the commercial community and the Food Department should take steps to supply flour at cheap rates, actions should be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Balochistan to organize a meeting of the concerned departments, commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officials to give guidelines.