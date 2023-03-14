Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemns Khuzdar blast

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast in Khuzdar which left two people dead and seven injured on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast in Khuzdar which left two people dead and seven injured on Tuesday.

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of two people, including the son of journalist Abdul Wahid Shahwani in the blast.

He said that terrorists were targeting innocent citizens for creating an atmosphere of terror and nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled jointly by the security forces and the public.

The incidents of terrorism at the tribal, political, social and public level should be strongly condemned, we have to stand united against terrorists, he said.

He also directed to make security measures more effective in Khuzdar for ensuring protection of public lives.

The Chief Minister' expressed his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

