Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Takes Notice Of Low Gas Pressure

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed his concern over the decrease in gas pressure and unannounced load shedding

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed his concern over the decrease in gas pressure and unannounced load shedding.

He said that the issue has been raised with the authorities of Sui Southern Gas Company several times, but unfortunately there was no effect on them.

The Chief Minister has warned that if the gas issues were not resolved immediately, he reserves the right to protest vigorously.

The CM further said that the Federal government should solve the issue of gas pressure immediately, otherwise the government would also be forced to join the people and join their protest.

He said that due to the protest over the non-availability of gas and electricity, the provincial government was also facing problems despite the fact that this issue was related to the federation, the reputation of the provincial government in front of the people was also affected.

The Chief Minister has said that he was determined to reduce the hardships of the people during Ramadan. He said that it has been decided to give ration to 100,000 poor families throughout the province during Ramadan in the next few days, and distribution of ration would be started through PDMA and district administration.

Mr. Bizenjo issued strict instructions to all the concerned institutions to control the inflation, which also includes orders to take strong action against the high street vendors.

