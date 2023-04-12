Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo striving to develop province & provide relief to people: Farah

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan government spokesperson Ms Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was striving to develop the province and provide relief and facilities to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan government spokesperson Ms Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was striving to develop the province and provide relief and facilities to the people.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan, delivery of Ramadan food packages is going on fast, she said.

The spokesman of the provincial government said that legal actions were being taken against the peddlers in different areas of the province, those who would not respect the holy month and take undue advantage of the basic needs of the people did not deserve any concession.

She said that the government would ensure the protection of the interests of the people as much as possible saying that the current regime was focusing on education, health and sports sectors to solve the educational problems of the province and to ensure the promotion of quality education.

She said that in this regard, the role of the Higher Education Commission was very important and necessary saying that keeping this importance and usefulness in mind, the establishment of the Provincial Higher Education Commission would be made possible sooner so that the matters related to the education sector could be examined and resolved in a good manner.

Farah Azeem Shah said that the provincial government was spending its current resources to raise the standard of living of the people, finding employment was essential in the current tough economic climate, therefore, attention was being paid to providing skilled education to the youth.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given orders to speed up and make the recruitment process transparent to meet the lack of employment. The supremacy of merit will be ensured in the recruitment process, she underlined.

She said that Google, the world's most popular search engine, has announced the provision of scholarships to 1,000 youth of Balochistan for technical education.

These scholarships worth five lakh Dollars will provide training to youth in the fields of project management, IT, digital marketing, advanced business intelligence, designing and cyber security. With the completion of this the youth will be able to get employment even by working from home, she added.

Farah Azeem Shah further said that the provincial government was trying hard to meet the expectations of the people and while living within limited resources, the service of the people was being ensured as much as possible.