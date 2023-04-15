Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo decides not to use bulletproof vehicles

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has decided not to use bullet and bomb-proof vehicles and also directed the cabinet members, and senior civil and police officers in that regard.

"Park all official bulletproof and bombproof vehicles immediately," he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

If someone wishes to secure his life, then he should provide the facility of a bulletproof vehicle to his squad and the personnel posted on duty as well.

CM deplored that "We secure ourselves in a bulletproof vehicle, but our security personnel are prime targets for our cause".

In several incidents, security personnel posted on VIP duty were targeted by terrorists.

