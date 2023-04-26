UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Grieves On Martyrdom Of Policemen In Jacobabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo grieves on martyrdom of policemen in Jacobabad

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of policemen including Sub-Inspectors of Balochistan Police in an encounter with robbers in Jageer area of Jacobabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of policemen including Sub-Inspectors of Balochistan Police in an encounter with robbers in Jageer area of Jacobabad.

The Chief Minister said that the policemen have achieved the status of martyrdom while fighting the anti-social elements with great courage and bravery were equal participants in grief with their families' members.

He hoped that the Sindh government would soon bring the elements involved in the incident to justiceHe extended his sympathy with families of martyrs for speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

