Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo takes notice of illegal hunting of seasonal birds

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the hunting of the seasonal birds in Nushki, Zhob and other areas of the province

The chief minister Balochistan, in his statement, instructed the administration of the respective districts to take strict action against the elements involved in illegal hunting.

"The Forest department and the district administration must ensure effective measures to prevent poaching," Chief Minister said while directing the authorities concerned.

He termed the hunting of innocent birds as inhuman and against the principles of nature.

Forests and plants are a beautiful gift of nature, the protection of which is the responsibility of every conscious individual The Chief Minister deplored that "We are already facing climate challenges by taking actions against the principles of nature. If we do not change our attitudes, we will have to face more natural disasters.