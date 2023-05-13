Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds police, LEAs for maintaining peace

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday appreciated the performance of the police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in maintaining peace in the province

He made this appreciation while talking to Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh.

Chief Secretary and IG Police briefed the CM about important provincial issues and they also discussed the law and order situation in the meeting.

The IG Police briefed the CM regarding the protests of the last few days by a political party in the province.

He said that police and law enforcement agencies took vigorous measures to maintain the law and order situation, adding that the people fully cooperated with the law enforcement agencies.

The CM also appreciated the performance of the police and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace in the province.

"The establishment of peace and the protection of people's lives and property is the first priority. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands", he said.

The CM directed that anti-social elements and those who create unrest should be dealt with iron hands in order to improve the law and order situation.

