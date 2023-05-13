UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Expresses Satisfaction On Clearance Operation Against Militants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the completion of the clearance operation against the anti-peace elements by the security forces in the FC compound Muslim Bagh area of the province

He paid glowing tributes to the security forces for the killing of all anti-peace elements and the safe recovery of the hostages.

He expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel and one civilian in the operation against terrorists and extended his sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyrs.

He said that the martyrs set an example of courage and bravery and the whole nation saluted the martyrs.

The determination of the security forces to end terrorism and establish lasting peace is a matter of pride, he noted.

