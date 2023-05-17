UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Approves Release Of Funds For Payment Of Newspaper Bill Dues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves release of funds for payment of newspaper bill dues

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday approved the release of additional funds for payment of dues in form of newspaper bills as fulfilling another promise made to the newspaper industry

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday approved the release of additional funds for payment of dues in form of newspaper bills as fulfilling another promise made to the newspaper industry.

The Chief Minister gave this approval on the summary sent by the Information Department.

It should be noted that on the direction of the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary of the CMImran Gichki had assured them in the meeting with the editors of the local newspapers that the funds would be allocated after ensuring them for immediately resolution.

He directed Secretary Information Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat and DGPR Kamran Asad to immediately submit the summary for the approval of the Chief Minister for the release of additional funds.

