Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Urges To Include Needy, Poor In Eid-ul-Azha Joys

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor in Eid-ul-Azha joys

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

He said on this occasion Muslims follow the Sunnah of Ibrahimi and believe in sacrifice, justice, tolerance and equality.

In his message, the chief minister said Eid-ul-Azha actually reminds us of the great sacrifice when Hazrat Ibrahim did not hesitate to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail to gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and set an example for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that the present age also requires that patience, persistence, selflessness and the spirit of sacrifice should be developed in order to nurture humanity.

He urged to include the poor and needy people of society on this occasion of happiness so that they too could enjoy this festival.

Bizenjo also urged people not to go to recreational places, on the occasion of Eid, in view of the forecast of rains in some places in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Poor Muslim Rains

Recent Stories

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

7 minutes ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

11 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

11 minutes ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

12 minutes ago
Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

12 minutes ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

36 minutes ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on June 26 - Economic Development ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan