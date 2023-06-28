Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor in Eid-ul-Azha joys

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

He said on this occasion Muslims follow the Sunnah of Ibrahimi and believe in sacrifice, justice, tolerance and equality.

In his message, the chief minister said Eid-ul-Azha actually reminds us of the great sacrifice when Hazrat Ibrahim did not hesitate to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail to gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty and set an example for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that the present age also requires that patience, persistence, selflessness and the spirit of sacrifice should be developed in order to nurture humanity.

He urged to include the poor and needy people of society on this occasion of happiness so that they too could enjoy this festival.

Bizenjo also urged people not to go to recreational places, on the occasion of Eid, in view of the forecast of rains in some places in the province.