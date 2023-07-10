Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo For Highlighting Issues Related To Aging Population

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for highlighting issues related to aging population

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday emphasized the need to highlight issues related to aging population and to establish a balance between the available resources and the distribution of these resources in all sectors, especially the exercise of rights and responsibilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday emphasized the need to highlight issues related to aging population and to establish a balance between the available resources and the distribution of these resources in all sectors, especially the exercise of rights and responsibilities.

In his message on the occasion of World Population Day he said that the population of Pakistan was increasing rapidly, in 1974, the population of Pakistan was about three crores, now it has enhanced to 25 crores saying that from which we could estimate how many economic and social problems were faced by the increase of 22 crores people since 1974.

"Now Pakistan has become the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, which needs to be overcome so that our country can achieve sustainable development goals within its own resources", he said and added that we should not suffer from food shortages due to growing population.

He said that due to the increasing population, many congenital diseases were also occurring in the children and it also faces stunted growth.

The CM said that population control in Pakistan was superficially taken to be only family planning although it was specifically aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality, preventing AIDS, treating jaundice, eliminating unemployment, provision of educational facilities and treatment facilities were included.

He said that controlling the unruly population in Pakistan has become inevitable due to the growing population, health, education facilities were being decreased in the area.

On the occasion of World Population Day, Balochistan province is also playing an important role in spreading political, social and economic awareness about population, he said that and added that in this regard, a task force has also been established at the provincial level, He said that today as a nation once again, we have to play role together for the development of our country and province saying that we should consider where we were going in terms of reproductive health and population welfare programs, This program should be further developed and linked with health information and information according to the conditions of the province, he underlined.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that through the family planning program, the society would get reproductive health benefits on a large scale..

He said that the public should play vital role in the development of the country and the province by adopting reproductive health practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World AIDS Education Population Welfare Family All From

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, ..

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, Russian 'Undeclared' Chemical ..

3 minutes ago
 GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Creat ..

GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Create SWIFT Rival With Gulf Hub

3 minutes ago
 US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, ..

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, Prevent Sanctions Evasion - Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Mu ..

Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev - Foreign Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage I ..

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

16 minutes ago
Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithu ..

Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithuania Until 2024 - Gov't

6 minutes ago
 Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace ..

Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defens ..

6 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kie ..

State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kiev Won't Impact Support From Al ..

6 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

14 minutes ago
 Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pa ..

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade ..

7 minutes ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan