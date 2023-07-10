Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for highlighting issues related to aging population

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday emphasized the need to highlight issues related to aging population and to establish a balance between the available resources and the distribution of these resources in all sectors, especially the exercise of rights and responsibilities.

In his message on the occasion of World Population Day he said that the population of Pakistan was increasing rapidly, in 1974, the population of Pakistan was about three crores, now it has enhanced to 25 crores saying that from which we could estimate how many economic and social problems were faced by the increase of 22 crores people since 1974.

"Now Pakistan has become the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, which needs to be overcome so that our country can achieve sustainable development goals within its own resources", he said and added that we should not suffer from food shortages due to growing population.

He said that due to the increasing population, many congenital diseases were also occurring in the children and it also faces stunted growth.

The CM said that population control in Pakistan was superficially taken to be only family planning although it was specifically aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality, preventing AIDS, treating jaundice, eliminating unemployment, provision of educational facilities and treatment facilities were included.

He said that controlling the unruly population in Pakistan has become inevitable due to the growing population, health, education facilities were being decreased in the area.

On the occasion of World Population Day, Balochistan province is also playing an important role in spreading political, social and economic awareness about population, he said that and added that in this regard, a task force has also been established at the provincial level, He said that today as a nation once again, we have to play role together for the development of our country and province saying that we should consider where we were going in terms of reproductive health and population welfare programs, This program should be further developed and linked with health information and information according to the conditions of the province, he underlined.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that through the family planning program, the society would get reproductive health benefits on a large scale..

He said that the public should play vital role in the development of the country and the province by adopting reproductive health practices.