Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for speeding up relief activities in flood affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday issued instructions to relevant departments and administration in the context of situation caused by rains in the province to accelerate relief activities in flood-affected areas.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the damage caused by the floods and rains in Kharan and Washuk area.

The CM issued directions to the DG of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to immediately reach Kharan and Washuk with relief supplies to help people who were affected by rain and flood.

He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) department to take steps to ensure the restoration of the affected provincial roads.

Taking notice of the closure of Pinjara Bridge at Bolan and Hub Nadi Bridge, the chief minister directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to take steps on war footing for the rehabilitation of Quetta to Sibi and Quetta to Karachi highways.

People are facing difficulties during traveling in the areas due to not construction of National Highway including Pinjara Bridge and Hub Nadi Bridge which were damaged during the flood last year, he said.

The CM also expressed his concern over the fact that in the last one year, NHA has failed to restore the rain-affected highways.

Bizenjo directed the Irrigation Department to continue monitoring the dams and strengthen the weak embankments of the dams and canals and keep staff and missionaries available 24 hours a day.

He also directed the health department to establish medical camps in all the affected areas to provide health facilities to the affected and the secretaries of the departments of communication, health, livestock, irrigation and PHE to visit the affected areas.