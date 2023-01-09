Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo accords approval to Shahid Afridi foundation for functioning of academy in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has given approval to Shahid Afridi Foundation for the functioning of a cricket academy established in Sports Complex Saryab Road Quetta, said a handout issued on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has given approval to Shahid Afridi Foundation for the functioning of a cricket academy established in sports Complex Saryab Road Quetta, said a handout issued on Monday.

He accorded approval to a summary sent by the Sport and Culture Department, the Government of Balochistan.

Shahid Khan Afridi, chief selector of the national cricket team had expressed his desire to fully activate the cricket academy for the promotion of cricket in Balochistan. The provincial government welcomed the desire and allowed Shahid Afridi Foundation to support cricket in Quetta.