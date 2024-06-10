- Home
Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Monday Called On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed matters of mutual interest
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The governor highly lauded the people welfare efforts of the chief minister in the province, said a statement issued by Governor House.
Sarfaraz Bugti invited the governor to visit Balochistan during a meeting held in the Federal capital.
The governor while accepting the invitation assured to visit Balochistan soon.
He said that Pakistan People Party government would come up to the expectations of people of Balochistan.
Chief Minister Bugti said that his Government was working for improvement of good governance, health and education sectors in the province.
As per the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chief minister reaffirmed his government strong commitment to put Balochistan on road to progress and prosperity.
