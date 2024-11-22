- Home
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Expresses Satisfaction On Successful Operation Against Militants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday expressed his satisfaction over the successful operations of the security forces in the province.
He said that successful operations were carried out against militants in Dera Bugti, Awaran and Ketch yesterday, which reflected the strong writ of the state.
In his a statement, the Balochistan Chief Minister said that the security forces and the people would defeat terrorism together for restoring complete peace in Balochistan.
The protection of the common man and the rule of law would be ensured in the province, besides maintaining durable peace and putting the province on track of development.
