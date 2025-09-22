Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Calls On Youth To Counter Social Media Propaganda

Published September 22, 2025

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti calls on youth to counter social media propaganda

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti urged the province’s youth to actively counter negative propaganda, particularly the kind proliferating on social media platforms

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025)

In a dialogue with students from various educational institutions, Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged the immense talent among Balochistan’s youth but lamented the lack of opportunities historically available to them—a gap his administration is determined to close.

“Negative propaganda being spread through social media is misleading our youth, and it is crucial to counter it,” he said, encouraging students to discern truth from falsehood and expose the agendas of those hostile to the state.

The chief minister announced the rollout of Balochistan’s inaugural Youth Policy, aimed at expanding access to education, skill development, and employment. He described the youth as the “future” of the province and emphasized the government’s role in shielding them from harmful narratives.

Sarfraz Bugti outlined several key initiatives designed to foster inclusive development including the creation of Balochistan’s first Women Endowment Fund to promote economic stability and opportunity.

For the first time, women have been appointed to senior administrative roles, a move Sarfraz Bugti described as essential for societal progress.

The government has reactivated 3,200 previously non-functional schools within a year, with a target of zero inactive schools by December.

Additionally, 16,000 teachers have been appointed through a merit-based process. Health sector reforms are also underway.

He added that redundant positions in government departments are being phased out to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Addressing the issue of insurgency, Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged that uneven development is a national challenge but condemned the use of violence as a form of protest. He reiterated the government’s openness to dialogue but warned that perpetrators of violence against civilians would face justice.

He also stressed the importance of educating young people about Balochistan’s history to help them understand the roots of current challenges and make informed decisions.

Concluding his remarks, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a society where youth can thrive through education, skills, and employment. He emphasized that the full participation of women is vital to ushering in a new era of progress and stability for Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan