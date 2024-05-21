- Home
Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Called On Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti called on Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel here at Governor House on Tuesday.
Opposition Leader Balochistan Assembly, Younis Aziz Zehri was also present on the occasion.
Matters of mutual interest including ongoing development projects in the province, important political and administrative issues were discussed during the meeting.
The changes taking place in the region, ensuring good governance and other important issues came under discussions in the meeting.
The governor said that there was a need to take concrete steps to end poverty and backwardness in Balochistan and especially to equip the young generation with the education.
The two leaders agreed to consult each other and stay in constant contact for the best interest of the province.
