Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the CM House.

The provincial ministers included Mir Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdur Rehman Kethran, Mir Saleem Khosa, Faisal Jamali, Gazal Gola and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, a member of the provincial assembly and senior PPP leader, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.