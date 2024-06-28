- Home
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Inquires About Health Of Injured Teacher In Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 08:24 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti visited the Trauma Center Civil Hospital on Friday morning and inquired about the health of school teacher who lost his leg and arm while saving the life of a child hit by a train. The CM also met his family.
It should be noted that one leg and one arm of school teacher Amir Ghori was cut off while pulling out the child from the train and saved his life.
Paying tribute to the bravery and philanthropy of Amir Ghori, the Chief Minister said that he has made Balochistan proud by setting a new example of bravery.
He also announced that this brave child of the province would be treated at the Agha Khan Hospital and all the educational expenses of his children would be borne by the provincial government,
On this occasion, the chief minister also announced to provide the government job to the wife of teacher Amir Ghori.
He said that a philanthropic messiah like Amir Ghori was the bright face of our society.
He loved Teacher Amir Ghori's children and praised their father's bravery.
