Balochistan Chief Minister Mir SArfraz Bugti inaugurates three mega projects initiated on PPP mode

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir SArfraz Bugti on Thursday has inaugurated three mega projects initiated on public private partnership basis to provide better facilities to the masses.

The projects inaugurated were the first-ever modern Information Technology Park of the province, Circular Road Integrated Car Parking Plaza in Quetta, LPG Technical Laboratory in Taftan.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the building constructed in Marriabad Quetta 15 years ago has converted into IT Park to utilize the public property for the welfare of the people as there are many unused buildings in the province.

He said the chief secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan has proposed the IT Park and the provincial government has released funds to make it viable aimed that to equip the youth with much-needed valuable skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

Under the program, there will be 67 offices in the IT Park which would provide skills in various fields of technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide.

In the Mountain View Tech Park, around1000 youth will be trained in the next 6 months to enable them in getting job opportunity abroad, that there are limited jobs in government sectors, and not every youth can be provided government jobs.

He said that there are limited jobs in government sectors, and not every youth can be provided government jobs but the government would guide the youth in a better direction and provide them with opportunities to get better jobs in global market.

He revealed that IT parks would be established at every divisional headquarter of province to impart modern skills among the youth.

Chief Minister Balochistan appreciated the entire team including Chief Secretary Balochistan, Head of PPP Authority, Commissioner Quetta Division for starting the Public Private Partnership project at a fast pace.

Chief Minister Balochistan while addressing the ceremony of inauguration of Circular Road Integrated Parking Plaza and signing of MoU for establishment of LPG Technical Laboratory in Chaman said that providing facilities to the people of Balochistan has started under Public Private Partnership model.

He said the government has executed the plan to operate the 'Circular Road Parking Plaza' on public private partnership model to utilize resources and generate more revenue which would be spent on the development of the city.

He said the government is encouraging Public Private Partnerships in various sectors to ensure better service delivery to the people.

Sarfaraz Bugti said the commitments made by the national and party leadership with the public have been fulfilled, adding that in a short period of six months, 4 major projects were started under Public Private Partnership model.

He thanked that the dreams of public service, are being realized aimed that to provide facilities to the people of Balochistan.

He said mafias created obstacles in various sectors in the provision of facilities would be eliminated obstacles, however, will continue mission by removing all such obstacles.

Sarfraz Bugti said the government would not allow anyone to sabotage the process of development and creating hurdles in the provision of facilities to the masses.

Chief Minister Balochistan said that the government would not be blackmailed by strikes and ready to talk to different unions to resolve their reservations.

He added that no obstacle will be tolerated in execution of projects of public interest.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the beautification of Quetta Airport to Zarghun Road would be completed in six months and directed that the roads of the provincial capital should be made clean and orderly.

He said the initiative will restore the lost beauty of provincial capital city and people coming from outside will get a positive impression of Quetta.

He ordered that all encroachments should be removed from the roads.