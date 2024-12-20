- Home
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Expresses Resent On Illegal Trawling In Coastal Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday expressed strong anger over illegal trawling in coastal areas.
The CM said that if this situation continues, marine life would become extinct in the next few years, illegal trawling has brought marine life to the brink of destruction and it must be strictly prevented at all costs for interest of people of the area.
He said this while visiting to Gwadar along with elected regional parliamentarians and the Chief Secretary Balochistan.
The Balochistan Chief Minister was briefed on the proposed shipyard site in Sarbandan, a coastal area adjacent to Gwadar.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that a detailed report should be prepared regarding the utility of the shipyard project in Sarbandan and the possible negative impacts on the local population and the services of a consultant should be sought to review all aspects.
He said that it is important to take local representatives and the population into confidence before implementing any project saying that implementing the project without addressing the concerns of local fishermen at Sarbandan or any other site would be futile.
“The common man must be reassured that the shipyard will not affect the local people”, he said adding that it must be seen what positive impacts the Sarbandan project would have on the lives of the common man. He maintained that we would not take any decision against the public interest, we could take a final decision only after multilateral consultations of ministers.
The Chief Minister directed that an acceptable formula would be formed in consultation with the local elected parliamentary representatives, elders and the public so that it is acceptable to all. Member of National Assembly Malik Shah Gorgage, MPA Gwadar Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Commissioner Makran Division Dawood Khan Khilji, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood-ur-Rehman and other officials were also present in the briefing.
