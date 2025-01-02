Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital decision for interest of public, province

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday chaired provincial cabinet meeting and made important decisions for wider interest of public and the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday chaired provincial cabinet meeting and made important decisions for wider interest of public and the province.

These views were expressed by Balochistan Government’s spokesman Shahid Rind in press conference here. He said that the release of funds for the Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Program was approved saying that the program would be implemented under the World Bank's soft loan, Mr. Shahid Rind said that the project would ensure proper use of agricultural water and water management, despite the Balochistan cabinet also approved the Policy Guideline for Trading in Carbon Markets.

“A carbon market working group will be formed at the federal level under the guideline”, he said added that the working group would have representation from all four provinces. He said that a policy related to the carbon market to be made in mutual consultation with all four provinces including Balochistan.

The spokesman said that the Balochistan government has informed Radio Pakistan Sariab Road Quetta about planned to build a cricket academy on the land of it, He said that despite repeated efforts, Radio Pakistan did not agree to give this land for building of cricket academy adding that Radio Pakistan is also an institution of the state, the provincial government would not want to get into any conflict, The cricket academy has been decided to be built at a suitable alternative location, he said.

Shahid Rind maintained that the Balochistan cabinet has approved a plan to provide basic facilities in schools in remote areas of the province saying that a project would be launched with the support of the World Bank to improve basic facilities and quality of education in schools in respective areas of the province. The cabinet has approved a five-year plan worth one hundred million dollars, under the plan, steps will be taken to improve the quality of education, enroll out-of-school children in schools and solve distance problems, he noted.

He said that the provincial cabinet also approved the Balochistan Foundational Learning Policy, this policy is also part of the continuation of educational reforms in the province saying that it would be helped in promoting quality education and increasing literacy rate.

The Balochistan cabinet also approved the Regularity Act 2024 regarding the appointment, posting and transfer of teachers, he mentioned. He said that this act is being brought to give legal status to the temporary recruitment policy of teachers, after the approval of the cabinet, this act would be presented in the Balochistan Assembly for further processing. The Spokesman said that teachers recruited at the union council and local level would not be able to be transferred anywhere else. He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reiterated his commitment to bring transparency in the recruitment process under merit at the local level. The entire cabinet has agreed in principle with the Chief Minister's commitment to implement merit, he said adding that the Balochistan cabinet has formed a committee to revive the Ladies Parda Club.

He said that the committee is the Girls Guide Association would also review the extension of the lease agreement of the premises saying that both the facilities have been working for women for a long time. The provincial cabinet was briefed on the reforms in the health sector and the Grand Health Alliance in Balochistan by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, he said.

The Balochistan cabinet has also given conditional approval to extend the lease agreement with PPL, the lease extension agreement will take into account the case pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said. He said that the cabinet members were informed by the Chief Minister of Balochistan about the demands accepted by PPL for public welfare.

The cabinet expressed concern over the delay in the implementation of the approved bypass project in Dera Murad Jamali, he said. The spokesman said that the cabinet directed that the NHA regarding the pending Dera Murad Jamali bypass project, a letter would be written in this context to NHA.