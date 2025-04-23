Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti forms parliamentary committee to devise budget of new fiscal year

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday formed a parliamentary committee comprising members of the coalition parties to formulate the budget of the new fiscal year, align the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) with public needs and discuss the budget with the federal government

The committee would be headed by the Chief Minister himself, who would meet the Prime Minister of Pakistan and hold fruitful discussions on budget formulation and issues related to the federal government.

He made this formulation committee while chairing an important meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat Quetta here.

Parliamentary leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League, Balochistan Awami Party, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, ministers, parliamentary secretaries and members of allied parties attended the meeting.

The parliamentary committee included Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Engineer Abdul Majeed Badeni.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister highlighted the important points of the budget and development priorities and said that the budget of the next financial year would be different from the traditions of the past and it could be completely prepared according to the public needs and development priorities of the province.

He said that transparency, merit and good governance would be ensured in the budget and PSDP so that maximum public welfare projects could be completed despite limited resources.

He expressed his determination that there would be no room for corruption and nepotism in the budget and only approved and public interest projects could be part of the budget.

He said that projects that improve education, health and infrastructure and improve the lives of the common citizen would be among the top priorities of the government.

Mir Sarfraz said that there is complete consensus and harmony among all the allied parties, which is a positive sign for the development of Balochistan.

He mentioned that the main commitment of our government is that the people of Balochistan get their legitimate rights and the fruits of development reach every class and the fruits of government measures attain every common Baloch person.

He said that our effort is that the budget should not be just a collection of figures but a comprehensive roadmap that would be a means of bringing real improvement in the lives of every resident of Balochistan.

The chief minister said that the day is not far when development could also be achieved in the remote and backward areas of the province.

The government is fully convinced that unless education, health, employment and basic facilities are provided to the common citizen, he said.

He said that budgeting is not just a matter of financial arrangements but also a matter of public trust and we would build this trust on a strong foundation.