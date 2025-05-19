Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development projects in Federal PSDP

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that priority would be given to collective development projects of public interest in Balochistan in the federal PSDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that priority would be given to collective development projects of public interest in Balochistan in the federal PSDP.

He said this while chairing an important review meeting to consider the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Spokesperson of the Provincial Government Shahid Rind and other senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the development needs and priorities of Balochistan in the federal development program for the next financial year in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that we are proposing such projects that are not only long-lasting but also their fruits reach the people directly.

He described communication, energy, education, health, irrigation, and clean drinking water projects as important saying that in view of the geographical expanse and ground realities of Balochistan, the federal government should give special priority to the provision of development funds.

He said that it is imperative to allocate adequate funds for ongoing and new projects in the communications sector and Balochistan's position in this regard would be fully presented to the federal government.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to ensure that the projects included in the Federal PSDP are not only financially viable but also have a clear technical, financial and social application so that they could be implemented in a timely manner after approval.

He said that to put Balochistan on the path of development, we would have to make full use of our own resources as well as federal resources.

He directed all the departments to finalize the plan and formulate recommendations without any delay so that they could be presented to the federation.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is taking every possible step in the public interest and we want the federal development program to also be helpful in the development of Balochistan according to the same vision.

He expressed the hope that with better preparation and a coordinated strategy, it would be possible to obtain maximum resources for Balochistan in the Federal PSDP of the next fiscal year.