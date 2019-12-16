Balochistan Chief Minister pays tributes to APC martyrs

(@imziishan)

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday paid rich tributes to martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar

In a tweet, he said we were living in peaceful environment owing to great sacrifices of martyrs including innocent students, security forces and other citizens during war on terror and said entire nation was united after the incident of APS Peshawar.

He said the nation stood by security forces against terrorism and added December 16 would always be remembered as "black day" in the country's history.