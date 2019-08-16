Balochistan Chief Minister, Speaker, ministers condemn Kuchlak blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the blast of Kuchlak's Masjid area of Quetta and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured

He said terrorists who attacked innocent people during the Friday prayer would not be forgiven, said a press release issued here.

The chief minister directed Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) that a comprehensive security plan should be formed to curb the threats of terrorist activities in order to ensure safety of people in the province.

He also instructed concerned officials to take strict action against the terrorists and bring them to justice.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also strongly condemned the blast of Kuchlak's Masjid and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said such elements who attack on Masjids and other worship places were the enemies of human.

Provincial Health Minister Naseebullah Marri and Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Minister Haji Noor Muhammad strongly condemned the incident of Kuchlak.

However, Health Minister Naseebullah Marri also directed concerned doctors to ensure all facilities to the injured during treatment, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.