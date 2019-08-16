UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers Condemn Kuchlak Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:56 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister, Speaker, ministers condemn Kuchlak blast

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the blast of Kuchlak's Masjid area of Quetta and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the blast of Kuchlak's Masjid area of Quetta and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said terrorists who attacked innocent people during the Friday prayer would not be forgiven, said a press release issued here.

The chief minister directed Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) that a comprehensive security plan should be formed to curb the threats of terrorist activities in order to ensure safety of people in the province.

He also instructed concerned officials to take strict action against the terrorists and bring them to justice.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also strongly condemned the blast of Kuchlak's Masjid and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said such elements who attack on Masjids and other worship places were the enemies of human.

Provincial Health Minister Naseebullah Marri and Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Minister Haji Noor Muhammad strongly condemned the incident of Kuchlak.

However, Health Minister Naseebullah Marri also directed concerned doctors to ensure all facilities to the injured during treatment, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Prayer Mosque All

Recent Stories

One killed, 8 injured in road accidents in Jhang

4 minutes ago

Hookah more toxic than smoking tobacco: Study

4 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of private schools' m ..

18 minutes ago

Hyderabad Police nabs suspect in murder case of a ..

19 minutes ago

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Strache's Wingman Files Law ..

19 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of Mayor HMC, Directo ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.