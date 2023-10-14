Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Turbat Incident, Suspended SP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister takes notice of Turbat incident, suspended SP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday has taken notice of the Turbat incident and suspended the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned area.

The dead bodies of the laborers who were martyred in the incident would be transferred to Quetta by a special helicopter of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

In an official statement issued here, it has stated that Ali Mardan Domki has taken strict notice of the incident and contacted the divisional and district administration.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the helicopter of the Balochistan government has reached Turbat to transfer the dead, their families and the injured to Quetta and will be sent to Multan by tomorrow morning.

In that regard, the government of Balochistan is in contact with the Commissioner, Multan Division, District Administration Multan and the government of Punjab.

The Balochistan government has made all arrangements to ensure better treatment facilities to the injured workers.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into this tragic incident. All transfer matters are being taken seriously and the matters are being scrutinized with full attention at the administrative level.

The Balochistan government is with the affected families in this hour of sorrow.It is said that a conspiracy has been made to create hatred between the brother nations living in the country, which will not succeed in any way, the elements involved in the incident will be dealt with iron hands and the involved elements will be brought to justice.

