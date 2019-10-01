UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Chief Minister Visits Akhuwat University

Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal Khan on Tuesday visited the Akhuwat university Mustafa Abad and inaugurated the tree plantation drive there.

Provincial ministers- Murad Raas, Col (R) Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Noorul Alemeen, Samiullah Khan, Patron chief Akhuwat university Amjad Saqib, Principal Akhuwat College Sher Afgan accompanied the CM Baluchistan.

Addressing the students, CM Baluchistan Jam Mir Kamal Khan eulogized the role of Akhuwat University in providing education to youth.

He said the Baluchistan government, on the pattern of Akhuwat, would provide loans to poor people so that they could be able to earn livelihood.

He urged the students to work hard for getting their goal and serve the nation.

He said that students of the varsity would be got visited to Gwadar.

He also urged the students to take part in extra-curriculum activities along with curriculum activities.

He said that students should refine their abilities by adopting healthy activities.

He said that his doors were open for the university and assured to extend help, whenever it needed his help.

He lauded the Akhuwat for providing loans to poor people without any mark-up.

Provincial food minister Samiullah Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Later, CM Balochistan planted a sapling of tree in the lawn of Akhuwat university in connection with tree plantation drive.

