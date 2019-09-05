The Balochistan Chief Minister's Inspection team has conducted surveillance of around 1,022 development schemes in the last year for ensuring the quality execution of projects in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Balochistan Chief Minister 's Inspection team has conducted surveillance of around 1,022 development schemes in the last year for ensuring the quality execution of projects in the province.

Talking to APP on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani told that the team was constituted with an aim to make sure the completion of development projects in the stipulated time period.

Transparency in the materialization schemes was the top priority of the provincial government, he added.

He said the Chief Minister had directed the team to keep track record of all the issues related to the administrative management, besides inspecting the development projects.

Shahwani said that the team was free from political influences, adding that the best inspection of all provincial departments and districts would eventually improve the development of the province. He said reforms committee would help bring constructive change in the role of the team by working effectively on research and development. With provision of facilities and basic needs, he said that the team was performing up to the mark.

He said that the government would be provided fully trained manpower and financial resources to strengthen the inspection team.