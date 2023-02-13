UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili Chairs Meeting Of Provincial Census Coordination Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili chairs meeting of provincial census coordination committee

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired an important meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the progress

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired an important meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the progress.

The Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary of S&GADC, Secretary of Municipalities, Secretary of education, IG Police Divisional Commissioner, DC Quetta, Chief Census Commissioner Islamabad, and Provincial Census Commissioner Balochistan attended the meeting.

Provincial Census Commissioner Noor Ahmad Pirkani briefed the committee and presented his progress, saying that 35 census centers have been built in the province, 7,167 enumerators, 995 supervisory staff have been trained and the required 8,137 tablets/devices have been delivered to the districts and the phase of distribution to the enumerators would start from February 16.

Chief Secretary Balochistan directed that meetings of District Census Coordination Committees be held on February 14 and Divisional Committees meetings on February 15 and finalize all the issues so that Digital Census 2023 could be successfully completed.

The Chief Census Commissioner told the committee that the phase of self-enumeration would take place from February 20 to March 3.

He said that people themselves would go to the portal and do their house enumeration and census and later the fieldwork would be started which would be completed in the first week of April.

The committee members said that vigilance committees should function properly and ensure correct data recording during the census.

The additional secretary, IG Police, and other concerned officials were also briefed about the security arrangements for the census.

Chief Secretary Balochistan instructed Provincial Census Commissioner and Divisional Commissioners to improve coordination at all levels and ensure monitoring and communication through a dashboard.

The next meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee will be held on February 16.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Police Education Progress February March April All From

Recent Stories

TDRA releases Arabic version of UN&#039;s E-Govern ..

TDRA releases Arabic version of UN&#039;s E-Government Survey at WGS 2023

30 minutes ago
 People's Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Febru ..

People's Bus Service to start in Sukkur from February 17: Sindh Minister for Inf ..

1 second ago
 Qasuria directs re-activation of cooperative bank ..

Qasuria directs re-activation of cooperative bank or alternate system

3 seconds ago
 Over Half of Britons, Canadians Say US Race Relati ..

Over Half of Britons, Canadians Say US Race Relations 'Poor' or 'Terrible' - Pol ..

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian Court Sentences Former Inspector Genera ..

Indonesian Court Sentences Former Inspector General of Police to Death for Murde ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir condoles deat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.