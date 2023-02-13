Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili chairs meeting of provincial census coordination committee

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired an important meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the progress

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired an important meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the progress.

The Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary of S&GADC, Secretary of Municipalities, Secretary of education, IG Police Divisional Commissioner, DC Quetta, Chief Census Commissioner Islamabad, and Provincial Census Commissioner Balochistan attended the meeting.

Provincial Census Commissioner Noor Ahmad Pirkani briefed the committee and presented his progress, saying that 35 census centers have been built in the province, 7,167 enumerators, 995 supervisory staff have been trained and the required 8,137 tablets/devices have been delivered to the districts and the phase of distribution to the enumerators would start from February 16.

Chief Secretary Balochistan directed that meetings of District Census Coordination Committees be held on February 14 and Divisional Committees meetings on February 15 and finalize all the issues so that Digital Census 2023 could be successfully completed.

The Chief Census Commissioner told the committee that the phase of self-enumeration would take place from February 20 to March 3.

He said that people themselves would go to the portal and do their house enumeration and census and later the fieldwork would be started which would be completed in the first week of April.

The committee members said that vigilance committees should function properly and ensure correct data recording during the census.

The additional secretary, IG Police, and other concerned officials were also briefed about the security arrangements for the census.

Chief Secretary Balochistan instructed Provincial Census Commissioner and Divisional Commissioners to improve coordination at all levels and ensure monitoring and communication through a dashboard.

The next meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee will be held on February 16.