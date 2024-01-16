Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan Visits Sibi To Review Poll’s Preparations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday visited Sibi division to review the preparations for the general elections 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday visited Sibi division to review the preparations for the general elections 2024.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, Secretary Finance Babar Khan accompanied him.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said the provincial government is fully prepared to conduct a transparent and peaceful election.

He said that the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission should be ensured and emphasized that political parties and candidates should cooperate with the district administration.

Expressing his satisfaction over the preparation for polls, he said that the government is creating an atmosphere of peace for free, fair and transparent elections

“Availability of all facilities including water, washrooms, electricity should be ensured at the polling stations,” he said adding that CCTV cameras will be installed at all polling stations.

The Chief Secretary further noted that the government will provide full support to the Election Commission for conducting the general elections.

The provincial government will ensure the provision of funds for transport to the administration by January 22, he maintained.

Earlier, Chief Secretary, Balochistan, was briefed on the preparations for holding the general elections.

