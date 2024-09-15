Open Menu

Balochistan Child Protection Commission Condemns Use Of Children As Human Shields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Balochistan Child Protection Commission (BCPC) expresses its profound concern regarding the troubling trend of using children as human shields in political protests and sit-ins. This practice is a grave violation of children's rights and poses significant threats to their safety and well-being.

The Commission condemns these actions by irresponsible elements who manipulate minors for political purposes. Such exploitation directly undermines the fundamental rights of children as enshrined in national legislation and Article 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In light of these serious concerns, the Commission strongly recommends that the Government take decisive action against those responsible, in accordance with relevant laws. It also calls for the implementation of stringent measures to safeguard children's rights, ensuring their protection and well-being.

Furthermore, the BCPC urges all political and social organizations to desist from involving minors in any activities or protests that jeopardize their safety and integrity. The focus must remain on protecting and nurturing children, ensuring they are provided with a safe and supportive environment.

