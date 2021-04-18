UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Cities To Get E-service Centers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Balochistan cities to get e-service centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan government will set up e-service centers at multiple cities in the next financial year to facilitate the citizens in an optimal way by providing civic services through a single platform, an official said.

Talking to APP, he said the centers was aimed at digitizing dispensation of the provincial departments' services including issuance of domicile certificate, marriage/divorce certificates, no objection certificates for various purposes, land fard, birth/death/burial certificates and others.

He said the centers would be designed on modern lines involving file tracking system, geographic information system, complaint management system and performance management framework.

The provincial government had formulated this plan to meet challenges of the present day and overcome flaws and shortcomings in the system, the official maintained.

The official said the government was taking measures for capacity building of its officers and employees of all the departments for better governance of the province.

The government was striving to improve living standards of its citizens through systematic digital transformation, the official remarked. "Steps are being taken to expedite work on the government projects ," he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan All Government

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

39 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

1 hour ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.