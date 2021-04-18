Balochistan cities to get e-service centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan government will set up e-service centers at multiple cities in the next financial year to facilitate the citizens in an optimal way by providing civic services through a single platform, an official said.

Talking to APP, he said the centers was aimed at digitizing dispensation of the provincial departments' services including issuance of domicile certificate, marriage/divorce certificates, no objection certificates for various purposes, land fard, birth/death/burial certificates and others.

He said the centers would be designed on modern lines involving file tracking system, geographic information system, complaint management system and performance management framework.

The provincial government had formulated this plan to meet challenges of the present day and overcome flaws and shortcomings in the system, the official maintained.

The official said the government was taking measures for capacity building of its officers and employees of all the departments for better governance of the province.

The government was striving to improve living standards of its citizens through systematic digital transformation, the official remarked. "Steps are being taken to expedite work on the government projects ," he added.