- Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association's election to start on Sept 25
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:02 AM
Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association's polling will be started from 9 am to 5 pm on Wednesday
About 1132 votes will cast by officials from grade 16 till grad 21, while Qutab Khan Mangal will be performed as Chief Election Commission, said press release issued here.
Total four panels are going to take part in election of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association.