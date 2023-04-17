UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Civil Service Academy Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Balochistan Civil Service Academy inaugurated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Civil Service Academy has been established in Quetta to bring reforms in the Balochistan civil service and increase the efficiency of the officers.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday inaugurated the academy and the first Mid-Career Management Course during a ceremony, which was attended by the provincial secretaries and retired bureaucrats.

Addressing the ceremony, he said, "The establishment of the Academy in Quetta is an initiative of the Balochistan government that will usher in a new era of development." Uqaili praised Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo for his unwavering support in that matter and stated, "All credit goes to the Chief Minister Balochistan whose patronage and guidance made it possible to set up the academy.

" He assured that the academy would be made more effective and completely functional with the cooperation of the provincial government.

The CS Balochistan said that efforts were afoot for the establishment of a new building for the academy, adding the project would soon be completed.

He stated that strengthening the capacity of the province's young officers was the academy's Primary goal when speaking about its principal aim.

"Talented and trained officers have a key role in the development and construction of Balochistan," the chief secretary underlined.

He hoped that the young officers would fully utilize this resource to advance their knowledge and understand how to provide the greatest services to the public while on the job.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Job Young All Government

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 hour ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

1 hour ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.