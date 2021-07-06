UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Close To PM Imran's Heart, Says Fawad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Balochistan was close to the heart of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Fawad Hussain said that the Federal government will complete 131 projects worth Rs 731 billion in Balochistan.

The provincial government, he said, was also carrying development projects of Rs 180 billion in the current year.

He said that India's terrorist network in Balochistan has almost been broken.

The minister said now the agenda for talks with the nationalists in the provincewould be drawn up.

