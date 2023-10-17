Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next cabinet meeting

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said on Tuesday that the digitization of public offices is vital to keeping provincial government affairs efficient, which will not only improve administrative affairs but also create an effective check and balance mechanism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said on Tuesday that the digitization of public offices is vital to keeping provincial government affairs efficient, which will not only improve administrative affairs but also create an effective check and balance mechanism.

In the briefing given to the caretaker chief minister regarding the Provincial Cloud Strategy and Digital Balochistan Policy, the meeting was informed that the implementation of the Cloud Policy 2023 is aimed at establishing integrated coordination through digitization in departmental affairs.

The Caretaker Chief Minister, while expressing his views, said that the said policy is an important step towards digitization in the province as the service delivery of the government would be efficient, accessible, and convenient with the implementation of the first-ever cloud policy in the province.

He said that the cloud policy should be equipped with modern requirements so that it can be effectively implemented. It should be mentioned that in the last meeting of the provincial cabinet, it was decided to form a committee for the preparation of the Cloud Policy 2023. The said committee will present the first cloud policy at the upcoming cabinet meeting for approval after consultations.