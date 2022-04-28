UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Announces To Gift Aircraft To AJK Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Balochistan CM announces to gift aircraft to AJK govt

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) ::Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday announced to gift a jet aircraft to the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government.

He made the announcement during his meeting with AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who called on him here, said a press release.

Handing over the letter of delivery of the aircraft to the AJK PM, Bizenjo said that the aircraft was a gift from the people of Balochistan to the people of Kashmir.

Regarding the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle, Bizenjo said that the people of Balochistan fully support the freedom movement of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Kashmiris settled in the province are our brothers", he added.

On the occasion, the AJK PM expressed his profound gratitude to the government of Balochistan especially the chief minister and members of his cabinet for presenting such a valuable gift to the people of Kashmir in the blessed month of Ramazan.

"On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, for the valuable gift", the PM said adding that Balochistan has been generously hosting thousands of Kashmiri refugees, which speak volumes about the existing goodwill, love and sense of affinity within the people of two regions.

He expressed the optimism that the government of Balochistan would resolve the employment and other problems of Kashmiri refugees on priority basis.

He also lauded the people and government of Baluchistan for their unprecedented role in combating and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the region.

He also paid great tributes to sacrifices rendered by Pakistan armed forces in their struggle to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Chief Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Refugee Cabinet Employment Love

Recent Stories

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to ..

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to get Pakistan back on track to ..

11 minutes ago
 Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countri ..

Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange ..

US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Source

11 minutes ago
 Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupli ..

Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupling EU Economy From Russia - Mi ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry on Yaroshenko's Release: ..

Russian Foreign Ministry on Yaroshenko's Release: We Managed to 'Squeeze' United ..

13 minutes ago
 French, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Tighteni ..

French, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Tightening Sanctions Against Russia - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.