Balochistan CM Approves Release Of Bailout Package Of Rs 300 Million For UoB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday approved the release of a bailout package of Rs 300 million for the University of Balochistan (UoB).

He made this approval about the release of the bailout package based on the summary sent by the Higher Education Department (HEC).

The purpose of issuing the bailout package was to pay the salaries of the university's employees and to resolve other financial issues of the varsity, immediately.

Despite the financial problems faced by the provincial government, the chief minister gave priority to resolving the financial problems of the higher education institution.

