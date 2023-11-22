Balochistan CM approves release of required funds for Pir-Koh Waster Supply Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday approved the release of required funds for Pir-Koh Water Supply Scheme and directed to complete the project by the end of this year. The chief minister said that the delay in public projects for the basic necessities of life, including drinking water, health and education would not be tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a joint meeting of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and the Chief Minister's Inspection Team regarding Pir-Koh Water Supply Scheme here.

T chief minister said that in any development construction project, the cost of the project increased by stopping the work during the investigation of dissatisfaction or any complaint.

He said that the work should be continued during the investigation, but transparency, quality and quality should be ensured at every stage

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, Chief Engineer PHE Agha Imran Shah, Secretary PHE Abdul Wali told the meeting that Pir Koh Water Supply Scheme was formed in collaboration with OGDCL.

However, later the company withdrew and the project was completely taken over by the Government of Balochistan, after which the tendering process of this project took place in 2018. This project for laying the pipeline from Dera Bugti to Pir-Koh eighteen kilometers is worth 451 million rupees which has the capacity to provide more than two lakh gallons of clean water daily, they told.

The CM said that this project of providing clean drinking water to the people of the area should be completed within a month and there should be no delay in release of sanctioned funds.

During the meeting, the officials of Public Health Engineering Department assured that this project would be completed by December this year which would be inaugurated on January 01-2024.