UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Approves Rs 50 Mln For Salaries, Pension Of Staff Of BU

Published April 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Balochistan CM approves Rs 50 mln for salaries, pension of staff of BU

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the release of Rs 150 million funds for salaries and pensions of teachers and staff of Balochistan University (BU) on Monday.

He gave this approval on the summary sent by the Department of Colleges.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also directed the formation of a committee headed by the Secretary Colleges to monitor the financial affairs of the university and the correct use of the salary budget and the university administration has been obliged to release the funds for salaries while it could be used in any other way.

More Stories From Pakistan

